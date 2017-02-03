‘Give Kids a Smile’ returns Feb. 14

Uninsured children from throughout the Columbia River Gorge will be all grins this upcoming Valentine’s Day. But these big smiles won’t necessarily be from eating lots of heart-shaped, sugary treats.

On Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 8 a.m. to noon, local uninsured kids are invited to participate in the national Give Kids a Smile Day, when they’ll be “treated” to free medical and dental care from One Community Health (OCH).

“This one-day event is all about treating patients to dental and medical care with heart,” said Dave Edwards, CEO. “Our high-quality dentists and medical staff spend the day giving complimentary dental and medical services to children and teens specifically benefitting uninsured kids. And here at OCH, we’re pretty excited to celebrate Give Kids a Smile Day on Valentine’s Day this year. It will add to the already festive spirit of the day while paying tribute to our purpose, which is rooted in compassionate dental and health care for all members of our community.”

Both main OCH locations in The Dalles and Hood River (541-386-6380) are currently accepting patients for this event. Any uninsured child or teenager needing the free services must make an appointment prior to Feb. 14.

Services include:

• Well-child checkups, all youth

• Basic health appointments, all youth

• Dental exams, x-rays, cleanings and restorative services

• Immunization assessments, all youth

• Development screenings, all youth

• Assistance with enrolling in the Oregon Health Plan and Washington Apple Health, all youth

Give Kids a Smile Day is an American Dental Association (ADA) Foundation program that takes place during National Children’s Dental Health Month. Last year, 16 local, underserved, uninsured teenagers received over $10,000 in dental services alone at OCH. For the 2017 event, OCH will be able to serve even more youth thanks to its expanded access to medical and dental health care.

“We’re really hoping for a great turnout this year,” Edwards said. “Those of us who work at OCH always love this event because there’s such a sincere feeling of gratitude in the air. Patients are grateful for the free, quality health and dental care. Meanwhile, we are grateful for the opportunity to give back to our community and contribute to the expanding footprint of wellness in the Gorge. Parents of the uninsured just need to remember to please book your child’s appointment in advance!”