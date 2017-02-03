Harmony of the Gorge to deliver ‘Singing Valentines’

What can say, “You are so special,” better than a Singing Valentine delivered right to a loved one? Quartets from Harmony of the Gorge have been giving the gift of Singing Valentines for over 20 years.

“This year, we have a quartet from the new men’s chorus joining us,” said Judy Beckman, director of Harmony of the Gorge. “We plan to have three quartets on the road starting about 7:30 a.m.”

A Singing Valentine includes roses or chocolates, two love songs, a card, and a lot of fun. Quartets will be out all day delivering the Singing Valentines to husbands, wives, grandparents, friends, co-workers, fiancés, and more. This activity is hosted by both Harmony of the Gorge and the new men’s Columbia Gorge Chorus as one of their major fundraisers.



“One year, we had the delight of singing during a marriage proposal,” said Judy Galloway. “We delivered a dozen roses with a diamond ring set in among the blossoms.” (By the way, she said yes.)

For loved ones that live out of the area, the singers offer phone-o-grams, where they’ll call your loved one and sing to them over the phone.



“It’s not uncommon that after we sing and talk with the person on the other end of the phone, that they ask us to call right back and sing the songs over onto their voice mail so they can share the fun with their friends,” said Angie McKee. “It is so fun!”

Orders are being taken at 541-490-6680. Singing Valentines can be sent throughout the Mid-Columbia.

New this year, Harmony of the Gorge and Columbia Gorge Chorus host a Valentine dessert social on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at Columbia Center for the Arts. Admission is $5.

Attendees will enjoy visiting and walking through the center’s art gallery while members of each chorus are serving desserts and singing love songs. The gallery is featuring “Women’s Art: Heart & Soul” this month. The center will also have a no-host wine bar available.

The choruses have a new eight-part arrangement which they will sing together during the evening. The two choruses meet Tuesday evenings in separate areas of the Hood River Valley Christian Church.

For more information, call 541-490-6680 or go to www.harmonyofthegorge.com.