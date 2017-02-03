HR Supply celebrates customer satisfaction award

Hood River Supply is celebrating the Ace ranking “Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Home Improvement Retail Stores” for the 10th year in a row with a customer appreciation event on Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Hood River. The event is part of a cross-country tour celebrating Ace’s achievement by taking all 10 J.D. Power trophies through 35 states and more than 175 stores between July 2016 and April 2017.

“At Hood River Supply, we strive to meet and exceed customer needs year after year, and we’re proud to be part of the family of Ace stores that is committed to delivering a more personal kind of helpful,” said CEO Pat McAllister. “The J.D. Power Award Neighborhood Tour gives us the opportunity to say thank you to our customers.”

Cake will be served and the trophies will be on display and customers may win prizes and take advantage of promotions and coupon offers.

Ace has annually received the award since J.D. Power began this study, based on responses from nearly 3,000 consumers. Ace ranked highest with an index score of 810 on a 1,000-point scale.