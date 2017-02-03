This month at HRVAC: Mardi Gras celebration Feb. 25

Hood River Valley Adult Center was closed for several days last month due to inclement weather, which canceled many events, including the January regular board of directors meeting, which had to be rescheduled. The next board meeting will be held on Feb. 13 at 5:30 p.m. Three newly elected board members were welcomed in January: Sue Sanchez, Sally Fairchild and Lynn Rasmussen.

The center is getting ready for its first-ever Mardi Gras Celebration and Gumbo Throw Down Competition on Saturday, Feb. 25. Doors will open at 5 p.m. The event includes a gumbo competition, buffet dinner, live big jazz band, silent auction, raffle, door prizes and more. Tickets are available at the center for $20 presale, and at the door for $25 as available. A limited number will be sold, so get yours early if you’re planning to attend. Credit cards are accepted.

Bingo is held on Tuesday nights beginning at 6 p.m., with cake and ice cream available at intermission. This is a longstanding fundraiser for the Meals on Wheels program, and all are invited.

Speaking of Meals on Wheels, volunteer drivers are needed to help with deliveries, be that one day a month, one day a week or just on call — or daily. Delivery takes about two hours and runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call Executive Director Amy Mallett at 541-386-2060 for more information.

Lunch is served Monday through Friday from noon to 1 p.m. for a suggested donation of $5. The menu changes daily, and includes a salad bar. Friday Fun Lunch includes live music, and Bill Davis and his mellow guitar perform every second Wednesday of the month. On Thursday, Feb. 23, the center will celebrate all February birthdays with an ice cream cake.

The center will be closed for Presidents Day, Feb. 20.