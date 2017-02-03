‘Pirates’ opens Feb. 9

Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Stages presents “Pirates of Penzance” at Wy’east Middle School’s Performing Arts Center Feb. 9-12 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and children, and are available at Brown Paper Tickets and at the door. Above, Major-General Stanley (Darin Brunstad) listens as his daughters (played by Lily Galvez, Charlie Mortensen, Emily Vawter, Dana Rae Ticknor, Nancy Merz, Guilia Terrana, Kendra Apland and Dawn Rankin) object to the pirates — including Samuel, lower right (Jimmy Oates) — planning to marry them without their consent. The production, written by Arthur Sullivan and W.S. Gilbert, is directed by Mark Steighner.