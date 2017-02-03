0

Public Records — Building Permits, January 2017

As of Friday, February 3, 2017

City

Port of Hood River, 707 Portway Avenue Ste. 101, commercial mechanical

Eagle Newspapers, Inc., 419 State Street, commercial mechanical

WPC Hood River LLC, 902 Wasco Street, commercial mechanical

Columbia Arts, 215 Cascade Avenue, commercial mechanical

Dwayne J. and Kim C. Sinclair, 1803 Wasco Street Ste. 101, residential mechanical

Douglas and Cheramy Rovianek, 514 Cameo Drive, residential mechanical

Curtis Homes, LLC, 402 Cameo Drive, residential mechanical

Marieluise Macht, 2050 Belmont, residential mechanical

Anthony C. and Melissa J. DelCarpine, 685 Floral Place, residential mechanical

Ulland Ventures, LLC, 215 E Sherman Avenue, residential mechanical

Benjamin C. and Anya K. Patton, 1304 Lincoln, residential mechanical

Dwayne J. and Kim C. Sinclair, 1803 Wasco Street Ste. 101, residential structural

Douglas and Cheramy Rovianek, 514 Cameo Drive, residential structural

Steven and Karen R. Schoenfeld, 316 Montello, residential structural

Curtis Homes, LLC, 402 Cameo Drive, residential structural

Benjamin C. and Anya K. Patton, 1304 Lincoln, residential structural

County

Jake Morgan, 3601 Thomsen, commercial electrical

WPC Hood River LLC, 902 Wasco Street, commercial electrical

Jeannette Logsdon, 3760 Eagle Loop, commercial electrical

Columbia Arts, 215 Cascade, commercial electrical

Sproat Building Management, LLC, 112 Oak, commercial electrical

DM Stevenson Ranch, 949 E Marina Way, commercial electrical

DMS Ranch, LLC, 1108 E Marina Way, commercial electrical

KHM Properties, LLC, 3380 Odell Highway, commercial electrical

Hood River Center, LLC, 1867 12th Street, commercial electrical

Integrity Building & Construction, LLC, 210 Clearwater Lane Ste. 101, commercial electrical

Integrity Building & Construction, LLC, 210 Clearwater Lane Ste. 103, commercial electrical

Integrity Building & Construction, LLC, 210 Clearwater Lane Ste. 102, commercial electrical

Diane L. Hogg et al, trustees, 3800 Eagle Loop, commercial electrical

Eagle Newspapers, Inc., 419 State Street, commercial electrical

Hood River County School District, 3771 Summit Drive, commercial electrical

Kennedy Brothers, LLC, 2265 Highway 35, commercial electrical

Mall 202, LLC, 202 Cascade Avenue, commercial electrical

Boulders West, LLC, 30 Hazel Avenue, commercial electrical

Diamond Fruit Growers Inc., 3515 Chevron Road, commercial electrical

Boulders West, LLC, 30 Hazel Avenue, commercial plumbing

Port of Hood River, 707 Portway Avenue Ste. 101, commercial plumbing

Dale A. Hinman, trustee, 3119 Sunday Drive, commercial plumbing

City of Cascade Locks, 25 SE WaNaPa Street, Cascade Locks, commercial plumbing

DW2 Development, LLC, 1132 Chinookan Drive, Cascade Locks, residential electrical

No name listed, 7655 Clear Creek Road D&E, residential electrical

No name listed, 7655 Clear creek Road F&G, residential electrical

Daniel and Julie Boyden, 3500 Westcliff, residential electrical

Forrest Bennett Jr. and Katherine Rae, 1513 B Street, residential electrical

Michael S Craig and Katja Drdla, 1116 Sherman, residential electrical

Jess E. and Cynthia J. Caudill, 575 Country Club Road, residential electrical

Barry W. Jr. and Macey R DelCambre, 1328 Hidden Oaks Drive, residential electrical

John E. and Roxana L. Wachsmuth, 4095 Haven, residential electrical

Christopher C. Ward, trustee, 4057 North Hess Road, residential electrical

Mark A. and Linda S. Gray, 8024 Clear Creek Road, residential electrical

Ulland Ventures, LLC, 215 E Sharman Avenue, residential electrical

Don V. Hensgen, 706 WaNaPa Street SW, Cascade Locks, residential electrical

Amos and Sherry L. Phillips, 2394 Highway 35, residential electrical

Laura C. Pederson and James A. Young, 3010 Eliot Drive, residential electrical

Kathryn L. Klein and Bradley E. Fowler, 1355 Alameda Road, residential electrical

Ruth L. Wilson, 3335 Wy’east Road, residential electrical

Clearwater Lane, LLC, 2162 Clearwater Lane, residential electrical

Clearwater Lane, LLC, 2160 Clearwater Lane, residential electrical

Dwayne J. and Kim C. Sinclair, 1803 Wasco Street Ste. 101, residential electrical x2

Antonio Munoz, 45 Gravel Pit, Cascade Locks, residential electrical

Chapman, LLC, 4290 Alpenglow Drive, residential mechanical

David S. Hazeltine, 1521 Tucker, residential mechanical

Todd A. Bouchard, 922 SW Spelling Place, Cascade Locks, residential mechanical

Sheri Imai-Swiggart, trustee, 5560 Imai Road, residential mechanical

Robert S. Benton, Jr., 4207 Linnaeus Street, residential mechanical

Seth and Christie Bradley, 1383 Tucker, residential mechanical

Jan M. Schneider et al, 1260 Multnomah Road, residential mechanical

Christie and Nathan Clarke, 5121 Woodworth Drive, residential mechanical

Thomas J. and Brenda L. Cramblett, 19 Venture, Cascade Locks, residential plumbing

Steven L. and Myra K. McMahon, trustees, 3470 Westcliff, residential plumbing

Michael S. Craig and Katja Drdla, 1116 Sherman, residential plumbing

Benjamin C. Patton and Anya K. Patton, 1304 Lincoln, residential plumbing

Donald C. and Rebecca D. Baldwin, 4095 Haven, residential plumbing

David S. Hazeltine, 1521 Tucker, residential structural

Chriss M. and Jehm Roemer, 1684 Markham Road, residential structural

Todd A. Bouchard, 922 SW Spelling Place, Cascade Locks, residential structural

Jess E. and Cynthia J. Caudill, 575 Country Club, residential structural

Sheri Imai-Swiggart, 5560 Imai Road, residential structural

Robert S. Benton, Jr., 4207 Linnaeus St., residential structural

