Public Records — Building Permits, January 2017

City
Port of Hood River, 707 Portway Avenue Ste. 101, commercial mechanical
Eagle Newspapers, Inc., 419 State Street, commercial mechanical
WPC Hood River LLC, 902 Wasco Street, commercial mechanical
Columbia Arts, 215 Cascade Avenue, commercial mechanical
Dwayne J. and Kim C. Sinclair, 1803 Wasco Street Ste. 101, residential mechanical
Douglas and Cheramy Rovianek, 514 Cameo Drive, residential mechanical
Curtis Homes, LLC, 402 Cameo Drive, residential mechanical
Marieluise Macht, 2050 Belmont, residential mechanical
Anthony C. and Melissa J. DelCarpine, 685 Floral Place, residential mechanical
Ulland Ventures, LLC, 215 E Sherman Avenue, residential mechanical
Benjamin C. and Anya K. Patton, 1304 Lincoln, residential mechanical
Dwayne J. and Kim C. Sinclair, 1803 Wasco Street Ste. 101, residential structural
Douglas and Cheramy Rovianek, 514 Cameo Drive, residential structural
Steven and Karen R. Schoenfeld, 316 Montello, residential structural
Curtis Homes, LLC, 402 Cameo Drive, residential structural
Benjamin C. and Anya K. Patton, 1304 Lincoln, residential structural
County
Jake Morgan, 3601 Thomsen, commercial electrical
WPC Hood River LLC, 902 Wasco Street, commercial electrical
Jeannette Logsdon, 3760 Eagle Loop, commercial electrical
Columbia Arts, 215 Cascade, commercial electrical
Sproat Building Management, LLC, 112 Oak, commercial electrical
DM Stevenson Ranch, 949 E Marina Way, commercial electrical
DMS Ranch, LLC, 1108 E Marina Way, commercial electrical
KHM Properties, LLC, 3380 Odell Highway, commercial electrical
Hood River Center, LLC, 1867 12th Street, commercial electrical
Integrity Building & Construction, LLC, 210 Clearwater Lane Ste. 101, commercial electrical
Integrity Building & Construction, LLC, 210 Clearwater Lane Ste. 103, commercial electrical
Integrity Building & Construction, LLC, 210 Clearwater Lane Ste. 102, commercial electrical
Diane L. Hogg et al, trustees, 3800 Eagle Loop, commercial electrical
Eagle Newspapers, Inc., 419 State Street, commercial electrical
Hood River County School District, 3771 Summit Drive, commercial electrical
Kennedy Brothers, LLC, 2265 Highway 35, commercial electrical
Mall 202, LLC, 202 Cascade Avenue, commercial electrical
Boulders West, LLC, 30 Hazel Avenue, commercial electrical
Diamond Fruit Growers Inc., 3515 Chevron Road, commercial electrical
Boulders West, LLC, 30 Hazel Avenue, commercial plumbing
Port of Hood River, 707 Portway Avenue Ste. 101, commercial plumbing
Dale A. Hinman, trustee, 3119 Sunday Drive, commercial plumbing
City of Cascade Locks, 25 SE WaNaPa Street, Cascade Locks, commercial plumbing
DW2 Development, LLC, 1132 Chinookan Drive, Cascade Locks, residential electrical
No name listed, 7655 Clear Creek Road D&E, residential electrical
No name listed, 7655 Clear creek Road F&G, residential electrical
Daniel and Julie Boyden, 3500 Westcliff, residential electrical
Forrest Bennett Jr. and Katherine Rae, 1513 B Street, residential electrical
Michael S Craig and Katja Drdla, 1116 Sherman, residential electrical
Jess E. and Cynthia J. Caudill, 575 Country Club Road, residential electrical
Barry W. Jr. and Macey R DelCambre, 1328 Hidden Oaks Drive, residential electrical
John E. and Roxana L. Wachsmuth, 4095 Haven, residential electrical
Christopher C. Ward, trustee, 4057 North Hess Road, residential electrical
Mark A. and Linda S. Gray, 8024 Clear Creek Road, residential electrical
Ulland Ventures, LLC, 215 E Sharman Avenue, residential electrical
Don V. Hensgen, 706 WaNaPa Street SW, Cascade Locks, residential electrical
Amos and Sherry L. Phillips, 2394 Highway 35, residential electrical
Laura C. Pederson and James A. Young, 3010 Eliot Drive, residential electrical
Kathryn L. Klein and Bradley E. Fowler, 1355 Alameda Road, residential electrical
Ruth L. Wilson, 3335 Wy’east Road, residential electrical
Clearwater Lane, LLC, 2162 Clearwater Lane, residential electrical
Clearwater Lane, LLC, 2160 Clearwater Lane, residential electrical
Dwayne J. and Kim C. Sinclair, 1803 Wasco Street Ste. 101, residential electrical x2
Antonio Munoz, 45 Gravel Pit, Cascade Locks, residential electrical
Chapman, LLC, 4290 Alpenglow Drive, residential mechanical
David S. Hazeltine, 1521 Tucker, residential mechanical
Todd A. Bouchard, 922 SW Spelling Place, Cascade Locks, residential mechanical
Sheri Imai-Swiggart, trustee, 5560 Imai Road, residential mechanical
Robert S. Benton, Jr., 4207 Linnaeus Street, residential mechanical
Seth and Christie Bradley, 1383 Tucker, residential mechanical
Jan M. Schneider et al, 1260 Multnomah Road, residential mechanical
Christie and Nathan Clarke, 5121 Woodworth Drive, residential mechanical
Thomas J. and Brenda L. Cramblett, 19 Venture, Cascade Locks, residential plumbing
Steven L. and Myra K. McMahon, trustees, 3470 Westcliff, residential plumbing
Michael S. Craig and Katja Drdla, 1116 Sherman, residential plumbing
Benjamin C. Patton and Anya K. Patton, 1304 Lincoln, residential plumbing
Donald C. and Rebecca D. Baldwin, 4095 Haven, residential plumbing
David S. Hazeltine, 1521 Tucker, residential structural
Chriss M. and Jehm Roemer, 1684 Markham Road, residential structural
Todd A. Bouchard, 922 SW Spelling Place, Cascade Locks, residential structural
Jess E. and Cynthia J. Caudill, 575 Country Club, residential structural
Sheri Imai-Swiggart, 5560 Imai Road, residential structural
Robert S. Benton, Jr., 4207 Linnaeus St., residential structural
