‘Putting Your House in Order’ at Anderson’s Tribute Center Feb. 21

Anderson’s Tribute Center hosts a “Putting Your House in Order” seminar on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Refreshments will be served at 5 p.m., with the seminar beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The session will include discussions on estate and funeral planning, wills and power of attorney, medical care, advance directives, and other legal issues.

Dianne Level, preplanning counselor, and Teunis J. Wyers, attorney at law, will speak, as will Colleen Ballinger of Providence Hospice of the Gorge. Also participating is an estate preservation and financial professional — play “20 questions” with a local estate attorney for free!

Participants will also receive essential documents to protect themselves, their families and their assets. Social security updates, a facility tour, raffle, hors d’oeuvres and drinks will be provided.

To RSVP, contact Level at 541-806-4920 or level@gorge.net.

Anderson’s Tribute Center is located at 14th and Belmont. For more information, call 541-386-1000.