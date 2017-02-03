Sports Briefs for Feb. 4: Sports correction

A story in the Feb. 1 edition regarding the HRV ski team transposed the first and last names of Colson Zack.

Big Sky District tournament format change

In previous editions of the News, we reported that the format of this year’s Big Sky Conference tournament, commonly referred to as districts, was the same as last year’s format. We recently received information from Horizon Christian Athletic Director John Combs that the format had actually changed in a meeting we were unaware of that occurred last spring. This year, the top four finishers at the end of the regular season in the eight-team Big Sky Conference will continue to the district tournament Feb. 17-18 in Madras. No. 1 plays No. 4 and No. 2 plays No. 3. Winners advance to the championship game, losers will play in a consolation game — the winner of which continues to the state tournament along with the two teams that played in the championship game.

Got sports briefs?

Have a sports-related announcement or news item of some kind? Send them to Sports Editor Ben Mitchell at benmitchell@hoodrivernews.com.