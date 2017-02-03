State posts pot tax data

As of Dec. 31, 2016, the Department of Revenue has received $60.2 million in marijuana tax payments since the state began taxing recreational marijuana in January 2016. Additional marijuana tax data is available at www.oregon.gov /dor/stats.

For more information about state and local recreational marijuana taxes, visit www.oregon.gov/dor/marijuana or contact the Department of Revenue’s Marijuana Tax Program by phone at 503- 947-2597 or email at marijuanatax.dor@oregon.gov.

For questions about licensing for recreational marijuana retailers, visit the Oregon Liquor Control Commission’s (OLCC) website at www.oregon.gov/olcc/marijuana.