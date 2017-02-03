Upcoming events help Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Columbia Gorge

BBBS holds 11th annual ‘Italian Night and Raffle’ Feb. 17

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Columbia Gorge hosts its 11th annual Italian Night and Raffle on Friday, Feb. 17 from 5-8 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 1280 W Jewett Blvd., White Salmon. This yearly event is hosted by the Beneventi family and features all-you-can-eat vegetarian lasagna, chicken parmesan, penne pasta, garlic bread, salad and dessert.

The event also features a raffle with numerous prizes ranging from gift cards to homemade goods to gift baskets. All proceeds benefit BBBS, a program of The Next Door.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for children ages 5-10; children 4 and under eat for free.

For more information, call 541-399-0259.

Bowl for Kids’ Sake teams forming now

The Next Door’s annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake event benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Columbia Gorge is right around the corner. The fun takes place on Saturday, March 11 at Orchard Lanes in Hood River.

Register to bowl as a team of five or as an individual. No bowling skills are required. Collect donations for Big Brothers Big Sisters from friends and family, then come bowl at the designated time. Enjoy Beneventi’s pizza and sandwiches, cake, soda, prizes, wacky photo ops, and bowling pin trophies for the top fundraisers. Various sponsorship opportunities are available as well.

Big Brothers Big Sisters relies heavily on community support to provide children in Hood River, Wasco, and Klickitat Counties with one-on-one mentoring relationships with adult volunteers.

For more information about Bowl for Kids’ Sake, contact Justine Ziegler at justinez@nextdoorinc.org or 541-436-0309.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters

Volunteer adult mentors, 18 and over, are matched with children ages ages 6 to 14. They spend two hours together each week enjoying fun activities like building a bird house, baking cookies, or a going for a hike. For more information in Hood River and Klickitat Counties, call 541-490-9979.