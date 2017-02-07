Police responding to reported Ontario armed barricade

Numerous law enforcement vehicles have been reported headed eastbound on I-84 this morning. Oregon State Police Sgt. Kaipo Raiser said at 11:45 a.m. that OSP SWAT teams are responding to mutual aid in a reported armed barricade incident in the city of Ontario in eastern Oregon.
