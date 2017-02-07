Breaking News

Death notices for Feb. 8: Donald Maxwell and Margaret Pentecost

As of Tuesday, February 7, 2017

Donald Maxwell

Donald Maxwell passed away Feb. 5, 2017, in The Dalles, Ore. Donald was born March 28, 1953, and was 63 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles, Ore.

Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Margaret Pentecost

Margaret Pentecost, age 91, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at a local hospital Feb. 5, 2017. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

