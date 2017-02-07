Cancelations for Feb. 7:

Six Rivers Dispute Resolution Center's Compassionate Listening Practice group is not meeting tonight, Feb. 7.

Columbia Gorge Community College campuses in Hood River and The Dalles are closed.

Hood River Valley Adult Center Bingo is cancelled.

Duckwall Fruit packaging swing shift is cancelled.

OCDC Head Start parent meeting is cancelled.

Horizon Christian School has canceled the basketball game scheduled for this evening, Feb. 7.

Odell Strategic Implementation Area (SIA) Open House rescheduled to February 21, 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Wy’east Middle School Library. (Originally scheduled for Feb. 8.)

Hood River County School District is sending students home early today as follows: 12:10 p.m. for elementary, 1:10 p.m. for high school, and 1:25 p.m. for middle school. Busses are on snow routes, and all after school activities have been canceled.

