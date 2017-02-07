Service announcements for Feb. 8: Donald Moore, Sr., Micaela Garcia, Richard Anderson and Arlen Williams

Donald Moore, Sr.

Donald Leigh Moore, Sr., of Hood River, Ore., passed away Dec. 20, 2016, at Portland Providence Hospital after emergency surgery. He was born in Syracuse, N.Y. on March 12, 1929, and was 87 at the time of his death.

A celebration of Don’s life is planned for Saturday, Feb. 11 from 2-4 p.m. at the Hood River Valley Adult Center, 2010 Sterling Place, Hood River. Memorial donations can be made to the Hood River Valley Adult Center.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Micaela Garcia

Micaela Bautista Garcia passed away Jan. 25, 2017, at her home in Hood River, Ore. Micaela was born March 22, 1931, and was 85 years of age at the time of her passing.

Viewing and rosary will be held from 8:30-10:45 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 13 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont Ave., Hood River.

Catholic funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, also at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Graveside services will immediately follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, 1225 Tucker Rd., Hood River. A reception will follow the graveside services at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Richard Anderson

Richard “Rick” Edwin Anderson passed away Dec. 15, 2016, at his home in Parkdale, Ore., surrounded by family. Rick was born Nov. 27, 1951, in Shelton, Wash., and was 65.



Services are planned for 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Parkdale Community Church, 4910 Baseline Drive, Mt. Hood, Ore.

Arlen Williams

Arlen Dean Williams passed away Feb. 4, 2017, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Arlen was born June 27, 1933, and was 83 years of age at the time of his passing.



A memorial service will be held for Arlen at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Anderson's Tribute Center.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.