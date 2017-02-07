Weather impacts games again

In what has become a familiar refrain this winter, inclement weather once again impacted games over the weekend. Friday’s HRV boys and girls basketball games with Pendleton were moved to Thursday, Feb. 23 and Saturday’s Horizon boys and girls basketball games against Dufur were moved to Monday (see stories above for game coverage). Ironically, the winter weather also forced the cancelation of a ski race on Saturday that was to take place at Mt. Hood Ski Bowl; information on when the race would be rescheduled to had not been received as of press time.