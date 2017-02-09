Bacon Fest benefits Helping Hands

Helping Hands Against Violence’s annual Aporkalypse Now! Bacon Fest happens this Friday, Feb. 10 at Springhouse Cellars from 6-9 p.m.
Expect all things bacon from appetizers to dessert. The event also features a Kevin Bacon look-alike contest, a bacon eating contest, and bacon poetry.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children, and can be purchased at www.helpinghands.org. Tickets will also be sold at the door as space allows.
