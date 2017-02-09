Breaking News

Cancelations and notices for Feb. 9 February 9, 2017

0

Bacon Fest benefits Helping Hands

Bacon plays the leading role in the annual Helping Hands Against Violence Aporkalypse Now! Bacon Festival, held this Friday at Springhouse Cellars.

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea
Bacon plays the leading role in the annual Helping Hands Against Violence Aporkalypse Now! Bacon Festival, held this Friday at Springhouse Cellars.

As of Tuesday, February 7, 2017

Helping Hands Against Violence’s annual Aporkalypse Now! Bacon Fest happens this Friday, Feb. 10 at Springhouse Cellars from 6-9 p.m.

Expect all things bacon from appetizers to dessert. The event also features a Kevin Bacon look-alike contest, a bacon eating contest, and bacon poetry.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children, and can be purchased at www.helpinghands.org. Tickets will also be sold at the door as space allows.

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)