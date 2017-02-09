‘Carnal Love’ opens at AniChe

“Carnal Love” is the latest installation in a series of art shows featured at AniChe Cellars, 301 Oak St., Hood River, in the historic Butler Bank building in downtown Hood River.

“Carnal Love” is a collaborative art show featuring Pacific Northwest artists with an emphasis on Columbia Gorge artists and their expression of physical love. The show features painters such as Nate Chavez, Jen Smith, Nik Vik, Tony Morgan Lindsey Saunders, Roxanne Patruznick and Robyn Johnsen, sculptors such as Michael Ezzell, Scott Kluka and Laura Buchan, metal artists such as Rebecca Bashara, Scott McDonald and Kelly Phipps, photographers such as David Lloyd and Kelly Turso, and fine wood artists such as Kent Ezzell.



The art show will open with a gala on Feb. 10 from 6-9 p.m. Artists will be in attendance to discuss their art. The opening reception is free and open to the community to attend; complimentary hors d’oeuvres will be served. Experimental string artist Pikara will play during the reception. Wines are available for purchase.



The tasting room and gallery will hold an open house style of cheese and charcuterie as well as feature library wines for glass pours and purchase for the duration of the weekend. Hours on opening weekend are 5-8 p.m. Feb. 11 and noon to 6 p.m. Feb. 12. Duration of show is four months, during all tasting room hours.

“Carnal Love” is an art show that “seeks individualistic expression and experience of sexual relations built on the complex emotion of love,” local author and winemaker Rachael Horn said. “While avoiding the objectification of sex and the human form therein, art has been selected to reveal personal aspects of intimacy, introspection in union, empowerment and commentary ...

“The show is a manifestation of the humanity in love, unexalted or amplified as is the case in pornography or the pursuit of perfect Beauty. Thus, the pieces featured in “Carnal Love” are a motley representation of the sticky, smelly, erect, humorous, amorous, bonded, pan-amorous, gender-bending, cynical and loneliness aspects of sex. “