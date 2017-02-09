Cascade Volcanoes virtual tour Feb. 17

Take a virtual tour of the Cascade Volcanoes with Dr. Tom Pierson on Friday, Feb. 17 at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. An optional dinner begins at 6 p.m., followed by the 7 p.m. presentation.

Scenic snow-capped volcanic peaks form the backbone of the Cascade Range from southern British Columbia to northern California. Mount St. Helens captured our attention in 1980 and again in 2004. What if another Cascade volcano erupts? Are the Cascade volcanoes a threat? Is there a connection between earthquakes and volcanic eruptions? And what can we do to prepare for any future eruptions in the Cascades?

These are some of the questions to be addressed in a virtual guided tour through the Cascades with Dr. Pierson. Dr. Pierson is the senior research scientist at the U.S. Geological Survey’s Cascade Volcano Observatory in Vancouver, Wash. He will look at the eruption potential of these magnificent volcanoes, with a special focus on southern Washington and northern Oregon.

Reservations are required by Feb. 15. For more information, call 541-296-8600 x 201, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, or visit www.gorgediscovery.org.

