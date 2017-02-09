Dinner is served: Mosier Valley Senior Center, Up, Running and Looking to Future

The Mosier Valley Senior Center was hoppin’ the last Wednesday of January — the first time it had been able to open all month due to inclement weather.

Maybe it was because people were tired of being cooped up for so long. Maybe it was because it was a music day — every second and fourth Wednesday, the Troubedettes play. Or maybe it was the barbecued chicken dinner with the works.

Whatever the reason, about 30 gathered to listen to music, play cards, chat with neighbors and enjoy a meal.

“It’s more than just a meal — although we have the best homemade food and best view in the Gorge,” said Kathy Long, past board president. “It’s a chance to socialize, and a reason to get out of the house twice a week. It gives the folks a chance to play cards, pool or just chat with friends.”

The Mosier Valley Senior Center has been in existence for 42 years (before that, it was called the Elders of Mosier Valley), and has called the Mosier Creek Terrace home since 1993. The center was built into the apartment complex plan, with a dining and meeting space, kitchen area and basement storage paid for with donations from townspeople. The center owns all of the equipment inside, from freezers to tables.

Senior meals happen at noon on Mondays and Wednesdays, with a suggested donation of $4.

Music Wednesdays are especially popular, said Dan Pratt, current board president, and are led by volunteers — anyone is welcome to join in and play. This particular week saw Kathy Killian on the accordion, Evon Kayer on the fiddle and mandolin, Debbie Martin on mandolin, Emily Kyar on bass and violin, and Long on percussion.

“When there’s not music, we have a wild cribbage game going over there as well as a card game,” said Long.

Food for the program is purchased through Pioneer Potlach, a nutritional service that provides meals to lunch sites in Wasco, Sherman and Morro counties under the Mid-Columbia Council of Governments (MCCOG) umbrella; they get all of their meat and canned goods from Potlatch, as well as day-old bread. The center also gets fresh fruit and vegetables donated by Huskey Farm and Mothers Marketplace. Meals are prepared by Head Cook Nancy Skakel, with kitchen helpers Beck Ramirez and Susie Schwarz.

Skakel is very aware of dietary needs of patrons, and she prepares both vegetarian and diabetic-friendly meals, said Long, although notice is appreciated.

Before the meal, those gathered say the Pledge of Allegiance — and sing God Bless America if it’s a music day — and then say a prayer. Some patrons bring their own place settings, including take out containers for leftovers, of which there are generally plenty. Skakel also sets out any leftovers received from Potlatch, such as bread.

“It’s informal,” said Skakel. “Whatever extras I have, people pick up because they need it.”

There are usually around 20 people present, and up to 30 on music days, although the center can accommodate up to 37, said Ramirez.

“We just stack them in,” she said.

The board is looking at ways to make the center more inclusive, and has talked about having monthly movie and dinner nights, said Skakel. “More important than food, even, is the social aspect, especially for the elderly and frail,” she said.

The center may be in Mosier, but it attracts people from all over the Gorge.

“We cover a large geographical area, from Odell/Parkdale to Hood River, White Salmon, The Dalles and Mosier,” said Long.

•

When the Mosier Valley Senior Center board announced late last year that they were in danger of closing their doors at the end of 2016, multiple people and organizations stepped up to help raise necessary funds, including many from Hood River.

“We had lots of donors from Hood River,” Long said. “We really appreciate that.”

The response was so great that the center has secured the funds to remain open through 2017. Now, said Pratt, the board is working on funding for 2018. They’ve started at Go Fund Me page — www.gofundme.com/save-the-mosier-senior-center — and are still receiving contributions in the mail — Seniors of Mosier Valley, Inc., PO Box 123, Mosier, OR 97040. Because it is a 501c3 non-profit organization, all donations are tax deductible.

But it’s more than just the twice-weekly senior meals that make the center a gathering place in the small community of Mosier. The center provides volunteer opportunities, guest speakers, hearing aid consultations, and nutrition education, as well as free weight training through the national Strong People program following meals. Card games and a pool table are also available for use — but just being able to gather and talk to neighbors is the biggest draw.

“Mosier has no local coffee shop or convenient place to get together with friends during daylight hours,” said Long. “Here, they can gather, eat and have … music and free entertainment. The free ‘Strong People’ program after lunch is another reason people come.”

•

Long was recently honored by the board with the naming of the main dining room “Kathy Long Hall.” The sign declaring the room’s new name was supposed to be hung in January … but then the snow hit.

“Kathy has been with the senior center for the past eight years, serving as president for six-plus years during that time,” said Pratt. “Even though she currently isn’t the president, she is … she runs on a 30 hour a day clock.”

When the center lost its tax-exempt status, Pratt explained, it was Long who “single-handedly scrapped together all of the past records she could find and completed the pages needed to refile” so the status could be reinstated — which it has been. She’s also responsible for bringing entertainment to the center, organizing visits from various nursing homes and assisted living centers, and scheduling health events like blood pressure checks. She and husband Harvey even bring an elderly couple from The Dalles to the center twice a week, as well as keep its driveway plowed in inclement weather.

“Naming the hall after her is a small tribute for all she has meant to the success of the center,” Pratt said. “Her kindness for others and wanting the best for them, and doing everything in her power to see that it’s done.”