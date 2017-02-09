E & L Auto sells to O’Reilly Auto

A Heights commercial anchor has a new owner.

O’Reilly Auto Parts announced Tuesday that it has entered into an agreement to acquire E & L Auto Parts Inc., 1105 12th St., in Hood River.

According to a press release, the last day of business as E & L Auto Parts will be Feb. 13. Beginning on Feb. 14, the store will be operated as O’Reilly Auto Parts. The store will retain the same phone number, 541-386-1404, and owner and store manager, Keith Hay and his team, including Michael Murray, Mike Cannon, Octivao Campos, and Joe Castilla.

Keith Hay, Kevin Hay and team expressed thanks to customers for their past business and said they are “excited for the opportunity to continue to serve their auto parts needs as O’Reilly Auto Parts, supported by greater access to hundreds of thousands of parts from the O’Reilly distribution system and unsurpassed levels of customer service.”

Kevin Hay will continue to run E& L Automotive Machining, located next door. Customers may continue to call 541-346-3400 for services.



O’Reilly was founded in 1957 and has locations in 47 states. “O’Reilly has been successful for 60 years by relentlessly focusing on providing consistently high levels of service to our customers,” said Scott Kraus, senior vice president of real estate and expansion. “We would like to welcome the E & L Auto Parts employees to Team O’Reilly, and we are excited about the opportunity to continue to provide top-notch service to all of E & L Auto Parts’ existing customers, as well as new customers, in the Hood River and surrounding communities.”