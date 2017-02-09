Entertainment Update for Feb. 8

Maryhill music Feb 11-12

Valentine’s weekend features jazz Feb. 11-12, 1-5 p.m. both days at Maryhill Winery.

Feb. 11: Heather Keizur & Steve Christofferson.

Bilingual jazz vocalist Keizur performs with Christofferson, sharing their passion for beautiful music. When performing together, you feel as if they have been doing so all their lives.

Feb. 12: Ben Macy.

Maryhill’s “Gentleman of Jazz,” Macy remains an integral part of the music scene at Maryhill. Hailing from Portland, Macy brings with him a happy west coast style of jazz but also some of the best jazz musicians from Portland to Eastern Washington.

‘Willy & Me’ at the Buffalo

The duo Willy and Me perform at the White Buffalo on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 6 p.m. Bill Nielsen and Lisa Nelson are known for their vocal harmonies, fine instrumentation and pleasing mix of musical genres. The White Buffalo. 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River.

Dancehall Days, more at CEBU

In celebration of February’s Hood River Music Month, Dancehall Days returns to Cebu Lounge on Saturday, Feb. 11, for an authentic retrospective of danceable tunes from the 1960s through the present. The event preludes the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn’s 50th Anniversary later this spring, and promises to be nostalgic. Dancehall Days’ show begins at 9 p.m. at Cebu Lounge at the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn. There is no cover charge; however, the show is for adults 21 and over only.

Coming up at CEBU on Feb. 18, it’s a full-band blues show with The Lloyd Jones Struggle, 9 p.m. No cover, 21 and over.

Secret Salsa meets Feb. 10

On Friday, Feb. 10, Secret Salsa Society hosts an all-levels salsa lesson and dance at the Mt. View Grange in White Salmon. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. and lessons begin at 7:30 p.m. (with open social dancing following at 9 p.m.). Beginners are welcome. No dance experience or partner is necessary. We'll have a great time learning together and practicing the spicy rhythms and fun style of salsa. All ages are welcome. Admission is $10 for the lesson and dance.

Blair Tindall Feb. 17, 19

On Feb. 17 and 19, the Columbia Gorge Sinfonietta presents the tone poem “Finlandia” by Jean Sibelius, the emotionally wrenching “Pathetique” Symphony by Tchaikovsky, and a special appearance by oboist/author Blair Tindall performing Mozart’s lyrical Oboe Concerto. The concerts demonstrate just how much the local ensemble has grown. The concert on Feb. 17 begins at 7 p.m.; the concert on Feb. 19 begins at 2 p.m. Both performances are in the Wy’east Middle School’s Preforming Arts Center, and tickets are $15 adults, $10 for students and children. Tickets are available at the door and through brownpapertickets.com, via gorgeorchestra.org.

Arts events rescheduled

The opening reception for the multi-artist exhibit “Heart and Soul” at Columbia Center for the Arts has been rescheduled to Feb. 10, 6-8 p.m. The reception is open to the public. The exhibit features never-seen works by the late Ellen Dittebrandt, in the lobby gallery.

The program “Now Playing at the Vogt: The Dalles’ Forgotten Opera House” has been postponed to March 4, 1:30 p.m. at the Original Wasco County Courthouse, 410 W. 2nd Place, The Dalles.

