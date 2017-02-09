First Lego Youth Robotics info session planned Feb. 15

Parents and teachers of young students interested in robotics are invited to an information session for First Lego League Jr. on Feb. 15. Students in grades K through 4 participate in this hands-on program designed to capture young children’s inherent curiosity and creativity and direct it toward discovering the possibilities of improving the world around them.

First Lego League Jr. team members usually spend approximately one month exploring, investigating, designing and building a model made with LEGO bricks and elements. In conjunction, teams create a “Show Me” poster that depicts the teams’ experience during this process through drawings and words.

Gorge teams are being formed now in preparation for a final expo event in May (exact date and location TBA). Oregon Robotics Tournament and Outreach Program (ORTOP) has funding available to support Gorge teams registered through public schools in Hood River, Wasco, Sherman, Skamania and Klickitat counties. This program feeds into the First Lego League (grades 4-8) and FIRST Tech Challenge (grades 7-12) robotics programs in Gorge schools.

Join ORTOP to learn more about this program on Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. at the Hood River OSU Extension Service, 2990 Experiment Station Drive, Hood River. Contact Loridee Wetzel, ORTOP, with questions at 503-486-7622.

To learn more about robotics in the Gorge, visit gorgerobotics.org, a service of the Gorge Technology Alliance. The GTA’s equipment for loan and support of robotics events is made possible by our regional tech businesses including Google, Insitu and others. The GTA is a non-profit industry association that seeks to support, connect and develop the technology community of the Gorge. Learn more at crgta.org.