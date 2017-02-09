Pet of the week: Yogi and Charlie: 'A sweet little pair’

Yogi and Charlie have been selected by volunteers as Adopt A Dog’s adoptable pet of the week. They’re the sweetest little pair of Chihuahuas ever! Yogi has a slightly longer coat and one adorable floppy ear. He's 4 years old and around 10 pounds. Charlie is 2 years old and 7 pounds. Yogi is the leader, with all the confidence. Charlie is a bit timid, but warms up fast.

They've been living outside for the past few months, so they're loving the inside life. Their number one wish is to get as many snuggles as possible. They're excellent with kids and are learning leash skills. They're potty trained to an extent, but used to be left alone for long periods of time and occasionally have accidents, so some practice and patience would do these guys well.

We would ideally like for Yogi and Charlie to go to the same home. Yogi and Charlie are current on shots, microchipped and neutered. If you'd like to schedule a meet and greet, or get more information on these dogs, please submit an application from our website, www.hoodriver-adoptadog.org, and we'll contact you. The adoption fee for the pair is $225.

The fee to adopt is charged to recoup standard veterinary expenses. Since many of our dogs are in foster, it's best to let us know if you'd like to come to the Hukari Animal Shelter in Odell, 3910 Heron Drive, so we can have the dog onsite. Adoption hours are Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, 9-11 a.m. Applications can be downloaded and scanned/emailed to hood riveradoptadog@gmail.com, or fax it in to 1-877-833-7166. We offer 24PetWatch microchips, which include free registration into the 24PetWatch pet recovery service. For more information visit www. 24petwatch.com or call 1-866-597-2424.

Adopt A Dog Tip of the Week

What to do if you’ve lost a pet

First, report it to the Hood River County Sheriff’s office at 541-386-2711.

Then, call Hood River Adopt A Dog at 541-354-1083 and let us know, too.

Post fliers everywhere, including vet offices and local businesses (be sure to ask first). Keep it simple: Good, clear picture, brief description, and don’t forget your phone number.

Get on Facebook and post a picture of the lost pet, along with your contact information.

Send a picture and your contact information to Hood River Adopt A Dog’s Facebook page, and we’ll share it.

Check the Hood River Adopt A Dog’s “stray” page at hoodriveradoptadog.org and keep checking. Sometimes dogs show up at the shelter weeks after they were lost.