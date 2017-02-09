Pine St. Kitchen hosts GO! Solar event Feb. 20

Join Gorge Owned (GO!) to learn if solar is right for your business or commercial building from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Feb. 20 at Pine Street Kitchen. GO! is working with local solar contractors and partners to offer discounted, bulk rates on solar panel installations on commercial buildings in Hood River County.

Hear from contractors at Hire Electric and Common Energy and learn about loans, tax credits and rebates, accelerated depreciation, reduced operational cost and return on investment from regional experts. Talk with business owners who have already solarized their buildings while enjoying a complimentary dinner courtesy of Energy Trust Of Oregon and Platt Electiric. There will be a no-host bar. Commercial building owners must sign up no later than April 31. Enrolling in the program does not commit you to installing solar, it just begins the process of connecting you to contractors to learn more. Enroll at gorge-owned.org/go-solar.

You do not have to attend the dinner to enroll in the program.

Reservations for the informational dinner are required. RSVP to Amanda Lawrence by Feb. 18 to attend at amanda@gorgeowned.org. Space is limited.