Self-serve gas stations could go 24/7

Residents have been able to pump their own gas in certain Oregon counties for the last year, and now legislators are considering expanding the service.

Two bills emerging in the 2017 legislative session would allow self-service gas stations to operate 24 hours a day in rural counties with populations of less than 40,000 — including Hood River and Wasco counties.

Currently, self-serve gas stations can operate at night and the early morning, between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The law, which took effect Jan. 1, 2016, allows coin-operated or self-service dispensing machines to function between those hours, even if an operator isn’t in the “immediate vicinity” of the tank or container being filled.

Backers of the original bill said the legislation targeted the following: a lack of access to fuel stations in remote stretches of rural Oregon, the impact of gas stations with limited hours of operation and the danger of travelers running out of fuel.

House Bill 2482 would allow customers to pump their own gas around the clock. Specifically, it “removes (the) hours of operation restriction on self-service at filling stations, service stations, garages and other dispensaries in low-population counties,” according to a bill summary.

Rep. Cliff Bentz (R-Ontario) introduced that bill. He was a sponsor for the initial self-service bill.

Counties under the 40,000 population requirement that grow past that mark after the bill passes could keep allowing self-service stations, the bill proposes.

The bill will come before the House Transportation Policy Committee on Friday, Feb. 10.

The Bend Bulletin, via the Associated Press, contributed to this report.