Spotlight on local history during Second Saturday

The Western Antique Aeroplane & Automobile Museum (WAAAM) will feature some unusual local history on Feb. 11 during Second Saturday events. At 11 a.m., locals Kirk Metter, Dennis Hopper, and Dave Campbell will recount their adventure driving a 1917 Model T Ford across America in 1977. It took them 11 weeks to travel the 12,000 miles in the “durable tourable” they restored and maintained themselves. Vintage slides taken during the trip will be shown during the talk.

In addition to the talk, the museum will have its automobiles and airplanes out in operation for visitors to see and enjoy. The Aircraft Restoration Shop will also be open for a tour at 1 p.m.