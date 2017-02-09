Survey: HR businesses impacted by winter conditions

A long, stormy winter has resulted in a tough business climate, according to a survey by Hood River County Chamber of Commerce.

“The results are in, and there can be no doubt of the damaging impact the January winter weather had on the Hood River business community,” the chamber said in a Feb. 2 newsletter. “Please remember, now more than ever, to patronize your fellow Hood River County businesses, as many have had a very difficult winter.”

Results from the survey revealed:

• 67 percent of respondents said the weather was "very impactful," rating it a four on a scale of 1-5.

Eleven percent described the weather as "devastatingly impactful."

No one claimed that the storm had no impact on business.

• 84 percent of respondents experienced physical damage to their business or property.

• 89 percent were forced to close or change hours, and of that group, 45 percent had to close or changes hours more than five times in January.

