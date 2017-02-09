Yesteryears: Hood River News adds photo engraving plant to equipment cache in 1937

1917 — 100 years ago

Hood River’s company of coast artillery is ready for service in case they are needed and it is expected that the order for mobilization may come at any time. In New York and Pennsylvania, the militia has already been called out and is being used to guard government property and for coast service, where German ships have been seized. It is stated by local officers of the artillery that this branch is being called out before the infantry.

1927 — 90 years ago

Underground springs, it is believed, are responsible for the collapse of a section of the base of the Loop Highway, near the Parmalee orchard on the East side last week. Quite an extensive area of the roadbed collapsed into the orchard of Ernest Wells, of Portland, who, it is stated, is contemplating suing for damages, a number of fruit trees having been taken out by the slide. Owing to the danger to traffic resulting from the slide, a watchman was deputized to control the movement of cars and trucks.

1937 — 80 years ago

Within a few weeks, the Hood River News will add to its already extensive equipment a photo engraving plant. Some of the equipment is already here, and the remainder is expected to arrive in a few days. Local pictures of interest will be transferred to zinc or copper and then subjected to an acid blast, which etches the metal base to produce a picture suitable for transfer to newsprint paper on the News’ press. Photo engraving also has many other uses in the printing industry, and these will be applied in the News’ plant as occasion warrants. Two members of the News’ staff have wide photographic experience, which will make an even more attractive Hood River News.

1947 — 70 years ago

More than 50 property owners of the Odell district, and groups form the east side and Hood River, met at Odell High School Monday evening and discussed the matter of forming a Fire Protection District. A.J. Butsch, deputy state fire marshal of Oregon, was present, as were also Ed. Steele, J.F. Volstorff, Hood River, and Earl Moore and Floyd Mason of Pine Grove. It was brought out that a four-mill tax levy would adequately cover all funds necessary. A secret ballot was cast by the Odell residents at the meeting, and they voted 33 to 1 in favor of forming a district. In the meantime, Pine Grove leaders will go over the matter with their own property owners.

1957 — 60 years ago

The fourth annual Hood River soil conservation district meeting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the Rockford Grange hall, reports Chairman William Hazeltine. Program features include talks by Wy’east FFA’ers Gene Lantis and Dan Snow, election of a supervisor, and discussion of woodland practices by Roy Johnson, soil conservationist. Also a talk by Jim Crane on practices of the local soil conservation district, and a workshop-discussion on repair of winter injured trees by Walt Mellenthin.

VERBATIM: Coffee Can: Great Pack By SYDNEY BRYANT County Extension Agent Do you have someone in the service to whom you send goodies? Mrs. Bob Lowe shared a good suggestion she uses for a nephew in Vietnam. Crisp, salty things taste especially good to the boys. In order to have them arrive crisp, she fills a coffee can with nibbles, then heats them in the oven. When she takes them out, she puts the lid on immediately. This keeps the moist air out. Coffee cans also come in handy for baking cakes for mailing. Mrs. Lowe has tried baking angel cake in a three-pound coffee can. It worked great! Letters can include some “flat stuff.” The flat vanilla caramel candy bars or flat packages of gum can be included in a letter and mailed for a good surprise treat. The post office says to mark these envelopes “hand stamp.” Remember that chocolate melts in warm places, so don’t include any. Postage may cost a bit more. Boys in the service appreciate the little extra touches of thoughtfulness that say you are thinking of them. — Hood River News, February 9, 1967

1967 — 50 years ago

A sales tax wins the nod over a broader base state income tax by more than 2-1, according to one of the most unofficial and unscientific public pulse-soundings around. For the last couple of weeks, the Hood River News ran a small two-column box labeled “What Kind of Taxes?” in which readers were invited to list their preference for (1) a state sales tax, (2) a broader base state income tax, or (3) other. And among those who care the most, i.e., the ones who took the time to fill out the form and buy a five-cent stamp to send it in, here are the results: For the sales tax: 10. For the income tax: 5 ½. Other: 6 ½. Most of the “others,” it might be mentioned, favored cutting expenses.

1977 — 40 years ago

Nurses at Hood River Memorial Hospital voted overwhelmingly Monday to reject a final offer by the hospital board. Their action sends negotiations into an impasse, and services of the federal mediation service have been requested by the Oregon Nurses’ Association, bargaining representative for the nurses. Contract talks between the hospital board and the nurses have been underway for three months. On Jan. 26, the board representative presented a final offer.

1987 — 30 years ago

Recent approval by Hood River City Council for a new highway on the valley’s west side raised a red flag for some residents of the area, who now fear the plan will be put into effect without a public hearing. Called the “section line” route, the proposed west side highway would start at the north end of West Cascade Street in Hood River in the general area of Cliff Smith’s auto dealership, run south to Belmont in front of Westside Elementary, down Hutson Road over the Indian Creek canyon to Indian Creek Road past Hood River Valley High School, and on to Windmaster Corner.

1997 — 20 years ago

Owners of the Dee Forest Products hardboard plant have confirmed their plan to rebuild the ruined mill. The company’s board of directors met Jan. 22, after which Chairman Thane Smith announced the firm intends, subject so securing an additional source of funding, to proceed with its original plans to bring the mill back into production, possibly by the end of this year. Company officials are currently in discussions with various engineering companies over strategies for the project.

2007 — 10 years ago

After nearly 21 years of owning and operating radio stations in the Columbia River Gorge, Greg and Mylene Walden today announced they are selling their five radio stations to Bicoastal Columbia River, LLC. The company owns radio stations in Oregon, Washington and Northern California. “We have really enjoyed the more than two decades we’ve spent serving our listeners in the Gorge while growing our family company from two stations to five,” said Mylene Walden. “We’ve worked with a terrific group of people in our community who shared our philosophy of using the public’s airwaves to serve the community with the best news, sports, public affairs and entertainment possible.”

— Compiled by Trisha Walker, News staff writer