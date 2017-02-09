Cancelations and notices for Feb. 9

Hood River County School District is closed.

Horizon Christian School is closed.

Columbia Gorge Community College The Dalles campus opens at 10 a.m. and the Hood River campus at noon; all classes scheduled before opening time are canceled.

Belmont and Country Club Head Start locations are closed.

OCDC Head Start Parkdale center closed.

Due to the inclement weather, all One Community Health locations will open at noon today.

Hood River Ranger District office in Parkdale will open at noon.

Mt. Hood Senior Meal is cancelled.

Hood River Library will open at noon today. Hood River story time is cancelled.

The Columbia Gorge Genealogical Society has canceled its meeting and program for Feb. 11.

The Hood River County School Board meeting will take place tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the Port office.