Death Notices for Feb. 11: Nicholas Davitt, John Speer, Lois Nance and Dianne Mayo

Nicholas Davitt
Nicholas Davitt, age 24, a resident of Portland, Ore., passed away at home Jan. 5, 2017. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
John Speer
John R. Speer, age 99, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Jan. 8, 2017 at a local hospital. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral home is in care of arrangements.
Lois Nance
Lois L. Nance passed away Feb. 9, 2017, in Hood River, Ore. Lois was born March 19, 1934, and was 82 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Dianne Mayo
Dianne Mayo passed away Feb. 8, 2017, in Portland, Ore. Dianne was born April 9, 1944, and was 72 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
