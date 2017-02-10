0

BBBS holds 11th annual ‘Italian Night and Raffle’ Feb. 17

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Columbia Gorge recruits, screens, trains, and supports adult mentors for children and teens in Hood River, Wasco, and western Klickitat Counties. The upcoming Italian Night and Raffle is one of the program’s biggest fundraisers of the year.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Columbia Gorge hosts its 11th annual Italian Night and Raffle on Friday, Feb. 17 from 5-8 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 1280 W Jewett Blvd., White Salmon. This yearly event is hosted by the Beneventi family and features all-you-can-eat vegetarian lasagna, chicken parmesan, penne pasta, garlic bread, salad and dessert.

The event also features a raffle with numerous prizes ranging from gift cards to homemade goods to gift baskets. All proceeds benefit BBBS, a program of The Next Door.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for children ages 5-10; children 4 and under eat for free.

For more information, call 541-399-0259.

