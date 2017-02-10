Entertainment Update for Feb. 11

MOsley WOtta, Third Seven

Join CCA in welcoming two Bend musicians to the Columbia Center for the Arts for an evening of fresh, thought-provoking performance. MOsley WOtta is a consummate creative; his works have been featured internationally as a speaker, performer, slam poet, visual artist, and educator for over a decade. Third Seven is an experimental musician who is known for resonant cello, frequently adorned by piano, voice, unconventional percussion, and whatever other sounds seem right at the time. Feb. 25, 7 p.m. Tickets: $20 for adults or $15 for students and seniors.

Freehugger plays Slopeswell

Expect bluegrass, rock, pop and free hugs from Freehugger on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 7-10 p.m. at Slopeswell Cider. Sam Bauer, Andy Roof and Marge Gale jam on everything from U2 to Mary Gauthier in an effort to “spread the word about Music Month in the Hood.”

Slopeswell Cider Co., 1021 12th St. Ste. 102, Hood River; 541-436-4646.

Tess Barr Band at Hood Crest

Celebrating Hood River Music Month — The Tess Barr Band will be playing early shows at Hood Crest Winery Saturday, Feb. 11 and Saturday, Feb. 18 from 3-5:30 p.m. Hood Crest Winery, 1900 Orchard Road, Hood River; 541-716-0140.

