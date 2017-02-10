Police ‘blitz’ targets belts, speed, phones

The Hood River City Police Department began a two-week traffic safety blitz campaign on Feb. 6.
The focus will be on seat belts, speed and cell phone use while driving. The purpose of this traffic enforcement is to promote safety, compliance and to reduce the number of motor vehicle related injuries or deaths, according to Cheli. This enforcement campaign will take place throughout the state.
