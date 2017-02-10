Police log, Jan. 30 to Feb. 5

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

Feb. 1 — 12th Street, 1700 block — Male arrested for theft III and possession of methamphetamine after walking out of a local store without paying for alcohol. He was lodged at NORCOR.

Feb. 5 — 12th Street, 1900 block — Male cited and released for minor in possession of marijuana.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism: Feb. 1 — 12th Street, 1300 block — Vandalism in the form of graffiti reported.

Feb. 1 — May Street, 1600 block — Juvenile male arrested after he broke a window. He was lodged at NORCOR.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Feb. 4 — Hood River — Hood River resident was arrested on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. The resident failed a field sobriety test, and a subsequent breath test showed the resident to be more than twice the legal limit.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Jan. 31 — Second Street, 200 block — Hit and run reported.

Feb. 2 — Hood River — Hit and run reported.

Feb. 2 — Hood River — Three vehicle, non-injury traffic crash occurred in the parking lot of a shopping center.

Feb. 4 — Second Street, 100 block — Hit and run reported to have occurred in the parking lot of a restaurant.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Jan. 30 — Sterling Place, 2000 block — Car prowl reported.

Jan. 30 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — A Bend, Ore., resident was cited for theft III. The stolen items were recovered and returned.

Feb. 5 — Fifth Street, 100 block — Burglary reported.

Other:

Jan. 30 — Portway Avenue, 500 block — Abandoned bicycle reported.

Jan. 31 — Cascade Avenue, 2600 block — Abandoned bike recovered by officer.

Feb. 2 — Second Street — Lost or stolen wallet reported, in which a permanent resident alien card was lost. This is an information report required by the state.