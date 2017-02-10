Ask a mother, “When is the worst pain of childbirth?” She might say right before the baby is born, the last push. This is the time of the most pain, the tearing, the bleeding, and with that push, the one becomes two.

Fifty or 60 years ago the eggshell of the earth cracked. The inner energy began to break away its outer shell and began to emerge. The painful push began. Light began to shine through the cracks. It gave us new ideas, new ways of doing things, new ways of thinking. People began to lift the veil to other dimensions that we were blind to in the past. We were suddenly aware there is more than what we can just see and feel around us. There are higher frequency energies at play. The cosmic shift of the 1960s was when pockets of people first felt this shift.

The egg however, wants to stay together. The egg likes its structure and uniform predictability. Inside the egg a child awaits, not knowing the form it is breaking, not knowing what awaits outside its world. It knows however, it is time to break the shell. It pushes, it cracks, it heaves and moves. A consciousness is emerging on a planetary level. Those who know, can feel it. Have felt it. Will feel it more. We are in the last throws of a birthing process. The most painful time. The time that seems so unbearable it hurts. We do not know what is next. We cannot see outside our shell, our womb. It hurts. There is fear. The old ego egg is trying to hold on, trying to keep control. Trying to hold the old ways together. They cannot win. This shift is inevitable. It is part of our evolution. They are afraid because they still live under the veil. Their eyes are still closed, living in the ancestral fright or flight mode.

Reptilian mind. The Light Warriors are the midwives of this conscious change. They hold the vision. They breathe us through the pain.

The pressure is great right now on the outside of the egg. People hurt.

They are afraid. Now is the time to embrace your brothers and sisters and reassure them, it will be okay. We will make it through this too. This has happened before and will happen again. It is the way. Maintain love.

Maintain Peace. Embrace those around you no matter what their beliefs.

We are all in this together. All this surface stuff is just the old crap boiling off to the surface. It must be dealt with to make way for the new. Love one another and hold on. It’s going to be a heck of a ride.

