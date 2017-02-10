Rebecca Johnston signing

Hood River Valley High School senior Rebecca Johnston recently signed with Whitman College to play NCAA Division III volleyball for the Blues, located in Walla Walla, Wash. For HRV, Johnston was a three-year varsity libero starter, and helped led the Eagles to their first state tournament appearance since 1993. Johntson made first team All-Conference her junior and senior years and was named by The Oregonian as one of the 25 great liberos in Oregon high school volleyball. Scott Walker (far left), who has coached HRV since 2006, said it was his first volleyball signing. Johnston is pictured with her parents, Dean and Julie.