Sports Briefs for Feb. 11

Pickleball at May Street

The Gorge Pickleball Association invites anyone interested in playing the sport to come out to the May Street Elementary Gym on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m. every week in February. All levels of play are welcome; players can try pickleball for free.

Weather impacts games… again

You know the drill: bad weather came in and destroyed the sports schedules for both HRV and Horizon. On Tuesday, HRV’s varsity basketball teams were supposed to play Hermiston, but those games got bumped to Friday, Feb. 24. The Horizon varsity basketball teams were supposed to play South Wasco County, but those games were moved to Monday; girls play at 6 p.m. and the boys play at 7:30.

Youth basketball tournament coming to Hood River

The Vancouver Flames, an Adidas Club Team in partnership with the JR. NBA, will be hosting a basketball tournament at various gyms in the Gorge March 4-5. There will be boys and girls divisions for grades 3-8. Cost for a team entry is $235. All teams get four games; 20-point mercy rule; no press. Division winners will get tickets to the Portland Trail Blazers game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, March 21. There will also be giveaways during the tournament and each player will receive a gift bag from Costco. Registration closes Feb. 28. For more info, go to vancouverflamesbasketball.com/columbia-gorge-tourney.

Indoor soccer tournament Feb. 25

An indoor soccer tournament open to all high school boys soccer players from HRV, Columbia, and The Dalles will occur Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hood River Valley High School. To register, email your full name, email, and phone number to Jaime Rivera at jaime.rivera@hoodriver.k12.or.us.