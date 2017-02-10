‘Sticker Shock’

The Hood River Valley High School HEALTH Media and HOSA (Health Occupation Services of America) clubs joined forces Feb. 2 to spread the word that sharing alcohol with minors is a dangerous sport — just in time for the Super Bowl. The HEALTH Media club members created a sticker (see inset) and joined forces with HOSA to place the stickers on cases of beer throughout the community. The youth thank local retailers who participated in allowing the clubs to engage in the blitz: Boys Pine Grove Market, Carniceria Y Verdureria La Mexicana, Mercado Guadalajara, Mid Valley Market, Rite Aid, Rosauers, Safeway, Walgreens, Windmaster Market. The HEALTH Media club participants were Jade Dowdy, Aaraya Bradley, Gigi Ziada, America and Crystal Flores, and Gabe Judah; HOSA volunteers participating were Yulisa Cerritos and Anne Zuehlke. For more information about HRVHS HEALTH Media club, contact the Hood River County Prevention Department at 541-386-2500.