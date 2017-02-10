‘Tongue Twister’ features past champs Feb. 24

With a new location and a familiar set of faces, the SMART Tongue Twister Tournament returns Feb. 24 for its seventh year.

The 7 p.m. event at Elks Lodge, Third and Cascade, is a fundraiser for the non-profit literacy program Start Making A Reader Today (SMART). Admission is $10 per person, all ages. In addition to the spelling bee-style competition among community members, including two high school students, the audience can try doing tongue twisters in open mic for prizes. A no-host bar will be available, and along with food from Broder Ost.

Contestants include Humberto Calderon of Radio Tierra and two former “TTT” champions: Kim Vogel and Morgan Graves.

A “chance” raffle for local prizes will also be held; prizes include an overnight stay at Hood River Hotel and breakfast at Broder Ost, a basket from The Fruit Company, and a package of beer and swag from pFriem Family Brewing.