TRACKS THROUGH THE TREES

Mt. Hood Meadows Ski Resort got another healthy dose of snow earlier this week, making for some fine tree-skiing on this Hood River Meadows run pictured at left, as well as other places on the mountain. As of Friday morning, the resort was nearing 300 inches for year-to-date snowfall (Meadows averages 430 inches a year), with about half a foot forecast to fall heading into Saturday morning. According to The Gorge is my Gym website (thegorgeismygym.com), weather on the mountain is supposed to be sunny this weekend, with the snow level rising to 8,000 feet on Sunday.