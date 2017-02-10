Zwickelmania is Feb. 25; now two weekends

Sedition in The Dalles, one of the Gorge’s newest breweries, joins Zwickelmania on Feb. 25.

Zwickelmania, the 16th annual open house for breweries statewide, expands to two weekends this year. Tours, which are all ages, and tastings for those 21 and over are free.

This year the festivities will span two weekends: Portland area breweries kick off the party on Feb. 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Feb. 25, The Gorge breweries, and the rest of Oregon, welcome guests from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday Night Music returns to Springhouse

Far Out West on Feb. 14, and Rain City Ramlers on Feb. 21; note new start time this year: hours are 6-9:30 p.m., and are for all ages. Events are free.

Author Scott Stursa, Distilling Oregon, Feb. 11, 2 p.m. at Hood River Distillers, Oak Street.