A close call

Rick Larson’s oak tree split off a major portion last Thursday at 10:30 a.m., narrowly missing the corner of his home at 15th and Cascade. “I was inside the house and heard this really loud cracking sound,” Larson said. The oak fell onto his yard and across 15th, and Officer Mike Martin and public works employees James Faring, center, and Dave Ouzounian cut up and cleared the branches from the road. Larson’s car took the brunt of the impact, with extensive damage to the hood and roof, but the only damage to the home was a metal porch railing. The tree also fell on his mailbox and took out the street sign at the corner. “I got pretty lucky, really, and I’ll have a lot more light in the front room now,” Larson said. The tree was laden with ice, but Larson was unsure about the cause of the break. He said he will consult with an arborist.