CL Port continues boat ramp repairs

The Port of Cascade Locks has applied for a boating facility grant through the Oregon State Marine Board and received $25,000 to repair the boat ramp in Marine Park. The port matches 25 percent of the total, at a cost of $6,250. The Oregon State Marine Board will pay $18,750 to replace and extend the ramp.
“During low water periods, boat trailers are dropping off the ramp, causing many trailers to be towed,” according to a press release from the port. “This causes unsafe boating conditions.”
The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers will carry out in-water work between Nov. 15 and March 15. The port will repair the ramp the week of Feb. 13 for 7-10 days, and during the allowed in-water work period.
The entire ramp end (called a ramp toe) will be replaced and extended by Elk Mountain Construction, based in Sandy.
Call the port at 541-374-2400 for more information. The ramp repair project was originally scheduled for Jan. 16, but was delayed due to snow and ice storms.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment