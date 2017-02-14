CL Port continues boat ramp repairs

The Port of Cascade Locks has applied for a boating facility grant through the Oregon State Marine Board and received $25,000 to repair the boat ramp in Marine Park. The port matches 25 percent of the total, at a cost of $6,250. The Oregon State Marine Board will pay $18,750 to replace and extend the ramp.

“During low water periods, boat trailers are dropping off the ramp, causing many trailers to be towed,” according to a press release from the port. “This causes unsafe boating conditions.”

The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers will carry out in-water work between Nov. 15 and March 15. The port will repair the ramp the week of Feb. 13 for 7-10 days, and during the allowed in-water work period.

The entire ramp end (called a ramp toe) will be replaced and extended by Elk Mountain Construction, based in Sandy.

Call the port at 541-374-2400 for more information. The ramp repair project was originally scheduled for Jan. 16, but was delayed due to snow and ice storms.