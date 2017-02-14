Entertainment Update for Feb. 15

Ziplander at Volcanic Feb. 25

It’s original roots rock from the Great Northwest — Ziplander plays Volcanic Bottle Shoppe on Saturday, Feb. 25, 7 to 9 p.m. This is a 21 and over event. Visit www.facebook.com/ Ziplander for details. Volcanic Bottle Shoppe, 1410 12th St., Hood River; 541-436-1226.

Brian Litt at The Pines Feb. 17

Coming up at The Pines:

Friday, Feb. 17, 6-9 p.m., Hood River's own Brian Litt serves up a tasty blend of acoustic American roots music. He features Delta Blues slide guitar, Ragtime Blues, original tunes and heartfelt vocals.

Friday, Feb. 24, 6-9 p.m. — Chihuahua Desert

The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.

‘Cedar Teeth’ at River City

“Cedar Teeth is a five-piece NW Roots act, hailing from the Cascade foothils outside of Portland. In the past year, they have performed alongside acts like Fruition, Hot Buttered Rum, and Hillstomp all throughout the Pacific NW.” Opening set from rock trio Skating Polly. Saturday, Feb. 18, at River City Saloon. River City Saloon, 207 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-387-2583.

Chris & Jenny at White Buffalo

Chris Reed and Jenny Lee of the band Black Juniper bring their acoustic duo to the White Buffalo on Thursday, Feb. 16. Reed and Lee blend original folk, blues, jazz and R&B rhythms colored with sultry vocals. The White Buffalo. 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River.

Tillinghasts in town this week

Richard and Tova Tillinghast will be opening the show at Sprinhouse Cellar for Far Out West on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 6 p.m. Catch them on Thursday, Feb. 16, with dobro player Andrew McWilliams at Double Mountain at 8 p.m.

