Marbach presents photo lecture, panel on Columbia

Hood River photographer Peter Marbach will share stories and imagery from his current project documenting the landscapes and culture of the Columbia River, from its beginnings in Canal Flats, British Columbia, to the two-mile-wide confluence with the Pacific, at a free public lecture and slide show on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Oregon Historical Society, 1200 SW Park Ave., Portland. At this program, entitled “River of Hope: The Columbia River — From Source to Sea,” Marbach will discuss the importance of the current Columbia River Treaty renegotiations and its implications that may lead to the eventual return of Pacific Salmon all the way to the headwaters.



Following the talk, Marbach will moderate a question and answer session featuring Bill Bradbury, Northwest Power and Conservation Council, Tom Shearer, president of Sales and Marketing for Whoosh Innovations, and Stephen Smith, representing Upper Columbia United Tribes. This program is supported by the Upper Columbia United Tribes.