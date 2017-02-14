Mt. Hood snowboarder found uninjured Sunday

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. (AP) — A 19-year-old snowboarder reported missing after riding out of bounds of the Timberline Ski Area on the south side of Mount Hood has been found safe.

Mountain Wave Search and Rescue said in a Tweet early Sunday that rescuers found the teen. He had been reported missing since Saturday evening, but was found uninjured.

KGW-TV news station reported that the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office confirmed Sunday afternoon that the snowboarder had been found safe.

He had been riding with a group of people but had gone out in front of them and later couldn't be found.

“Missing snowboarder on Mount Hood located and is okay. Bringing him out now,” Mountain Wave tweeted at 1:12 a.m. on Feb. 12.

Clackamas Sheriff's Sgt. Nathan Thompson says the snowboarder's tracks led into a canyon area where people commonly get lost.

Mountain Wave SAR is a Clackamas-based non-profit volunteer organization that deploys crews and equipment to overcome geographical communication challenges in the Mount Hood area.