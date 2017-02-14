Next Door parenting program starts March 1

Enrich your child’s life and your own by attending the “Incredible Years” parenting program on Wednesdays beginning March 1 in English.

The series will be held at The Next Door, 965 Tucker Rd., Hood River. This program is for parents, grandparents, foster parents, and child care providers of children from 2-8 years old. The parenting program is for any parent who wants to learn some new ideas and effective parenting skills that will make parenting easier and will help your child become more cooperative, respectful, and responsible.

Come the first night 5:30-7:30 p.m. for an overview of the 12-week series with free dinner, free child care, and to enjoy meeting other parents who have young children. Sign up only for the first six weeks if that is preferred. Your children will also have a fun time with music, dance, and art activities.

Some topics covered in the series are how to improve your child’s success in school, teaching your child about their emotions, how to use positive discipline techniques, effective ways to praise, teaching your child calming techniques, and establishing household routines. One will learn how to use “specific praise” to shape your child’s behavior, which teaches more than saying “you did a good job.”

The registration fee is $25 per family for the entire series (financial help is available). The fee will be collected the second week. For more information or to sign up for the English series call Nancy at toll free 1-855-308 2236, 541-399-4276, or nancyp@nextdoorinc.org. Details about the series can also be found on The Next Door’s website at www.nextdoorinc.org. Parenting Education classes is a program of Family Services under The Next Door.

Oregon Development Child Coalition (OCDC) will be offering Spanish parenting class starting in March in both Hood River and Wasco Counties. For information or to sign up, call OCDC at 541 296-0100.