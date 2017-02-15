REAL WEDDINGS-Columbia Gorge Hotel: Mari Nado and Rob Duck

Why they got married in the Gorge

Mari grew up in Troutdale, where her parents still live, and she has family in the greater Portland area. Rob is an avid kiteboarder and Mari has been learning. Both love kiting, as well as the wine

and beer tasting scene in Hood River and the beauty of the Gorge.

All images by GORGE-US PHOTOGRAPHY, JENNIFER GULIZIA © 2016

DETAILS

Wedding venue: Columbia Gorge Hotel

Where they live: San Francisco, CA

Occupations: Rob is head of program and business engineering at a digital health company; Mari is an air traffic controller at San Francisco International Airport.

How they met: At a bar in the San Francisco financial district.

How they got engaged: During a kiteboarding trip to Hatteras, NC, they took a day trip to the nearby town of Duck, where Rob proposed. “Rob thought, what better place to ask me to be a ‘Duck’ than in Duck, NC,” said Mari, who is an avid Oregon Ducks fan.

Number of guests: 75

Favorite details: The Gatsby theme they created to honor the Columbia Gorge Hotel’s vintage architecture. They also used various “duck” details, including the groom’s duck cuff links, feather escort cards, a “duck pond” themed cocktail hour and a traditional Korean wedding duck toss during the ceremony. They served local wine and beer picked out on a previous trip to Hood River.

Unexpected moment: The Duck-Nado Marriage Volcano. Instead of a unity candle, the couple added ingredients with labels such as “patience” and “respect” to a science project-like concoction dreamed up by Rob, the engineer. “We made it fun having our bridal party put on goggles and us in lab coats,” Mari said. A chemical reaction made the volcano erupt, symbolizing the couple’s “explosion of love.”

Advice for other couples: Don’t sweat the details. Take time to enjoy your big day — it goes by so fast!

The day, in a sentence: Ducks of a feather flock together.

Honeymoon: The Maldives and Singapore.

VENDORS

Ceremony & Reception: Columbia Gorge Hotel (columbiagorgehotel.com)

Catering: Columbia Gorge Hotel (columbiagorgehotel.com)

Music: DJ Luke King, Groovaholiks

Photography: Gorge-Us Photography, Jennifer Gulizia, Jim Semlor (gorge-usphoto.com)

Hair/Make-up: Columbia Gorge Hotel Spa (columbiagorgehotel.com)

Flowers: Lucy’s Informal Flowers (informalflowers.com)

Cake: Columbia Gorge Hotel (columbiagorgehotel.com)