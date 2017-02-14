Robotics Winners

Last weekend, six Hood River Valley High School FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) robotics teams competed in Super Qualifiers in Portland. Out of a field of 96 teams, five Hood River teams qualified to advance to state. Steel Head (above) won The Inspire Award (the highest award in First Robotics). Men In Green won the field competition first place. Team Fig Neutrons won first place second selected alliance team, Team Duct Tape and Challenge Accepted also advanced to state. State competition is Feb. 25-26. A total of 48 teams will compete for 13 advancements to Super regionals in Seattle.
