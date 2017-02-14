Roots and Branches: Winter? Fini!

Snow falling gently from the winter sky was a beautiful sight back in December, bringing the hush of its thick carpet to the valley floor, calming the cacophony of Christmas carolers and taking the edge off the hapless hucksters hawking their wares. The falling snow was peaceful and at times awe inspiring. It didn’t lose its luster over the holidays thanks to the tedious determination of road crews keeping the roads passable and allowing family and friends to gather. Even through the new year, I was still able to appreciate the uniqueness of each snowflake and the rainbows flickering across the living room walls when a reluctant ray of sun caught the crystal swords hanging from the roof’s edge.

On Saturday, Jan. 7, my infatuation with winter turned into frustration as I began to melt down, experiencing complete snow exhaustion. Fini! I was absolutely done with this natural phenomenon. I could hardly wait for the evergreen boughs to shrug off their white coats and add a touch of green to the now depressing landscape outside my window. Little piqued my interest unless it was the certainty of a warm front penetrating the stubborn artic climate that had settled over the Columbia River Gorge.

Honestly, I had nothing to complain about. We never lost electricity, and had escaped the loss of collapsing rooftops thanks to some judicious shoveling. Only the snow plow on the back of the tractor took a beating. It finally quit ticking at the apex of the snowfall, having traversed many a driveway, parking area and carport, day after snowy day. Its death knell sounded when the extreme weight of the snow saturated with melted runoff snapped part of the blade.



The old Toyota truck, for years a victim of many close encounters with trees, rocks and tractors, took on the facade of a vehicle that had recently visited the auto crusher, its surface covered in dishpan sized dents, folded fenders and a crumpled tailgate. The pickup is the family’s uncompromising companion, adeptly traversing the icy drive, bouncing across ankle deep potholes and plowing through crusty snowbanks. One never agonizes when riding in old Toyo if a semi-truck storms past pelting its windshield and front end with gravel and chain links. It just adds another dent of distinction to its stippled exterior.





What has been interesting is watching the plethora of wildlife coming ever closer to our home in search of food. Deer have bounded down the driveway only a few feet in front of us. A herd of elk passed just below the deck feasting on the treetops from their lofty perch atop the frozen solid drifts of snow.

A cup of corn kernels tossed out the truck window elicits a covey of curious quail, anxious to exit from their frozen prison among the rose hips, top knots bobbing as they peck at the corn, rushing to fill their craw. They bodies are fat and fluffy with cheeks filled with enough corn to keep them plump for days to come. Little chickadees and an occasional jay join the flock. Crows sit on the telephone pole tops or circle in a cawing chorus, awaiting their chance to swoop in and steal their own nuggets of gold.



An occasional hawk circles overhead, ready to pick off an unsuspecting snow bird, and a majestic eagle soars ever closer to the house looking to pluck a lethargic Koi from the pond. No worries on that front, as the pond is covered with ice and at least 12 inches of snow. A flock of turkeys saunters through our orchard on a pilgrimage to more fertile grounds, stopping by to feast on the banquet of corn spread along the driveway multiple times a day.

Without garbage service, and the dumpster overflowing with two months of disposables, we have become the premier dining destination for families of opossums and racoons. Lying in bed at night, we try to decipher what varmint is making the shuffling noise along the deck, or the peculiar whines in the woodshed. Definitely not coyote, although they are prolific as well.



We discovered one of the culprits in the bottom of the garbage can, nestled under three bags of what I suspect was considered a future take out dinner. Although its unexpected discovery led to my husband’s potential AFIB, the opossum hissed and waddled his way out into the orchard, leaving a trailing rotten scent in its wake. A few days later the varmint was pulled from a metal shed by Okie, the resident mastiff-lab. Playing possum to perfection, it lived to feed on our garbage yet another day. The next evening, a fluffy-tailed racoon was spotted dining on cat food, shoulder to shoulder with the feline population, unruffled by an audience of adults, kids and pets. A frequent flyer, he is now dubbed Rocky, making regular appearances at the evening cat feeding time.

Hallelujah. I woke up this morning to the sound of water dripping from the icicles and rushing down the rain chain. No snow plow scraping ice from the highway below the house, its harsh, gnawing sound having served as our road report for several weeks.

Oh, the sweet, sweet sound of melting snow and ice. I am beginning to dream of little patches of green making a glorious appearance by St. Paddy’s Day. Bring on the sunshine, the crocus, primrose and daffodils. Change the shades of white and gray to the brilliant jewel tones of spring.

